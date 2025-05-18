Piece By Piece: Chiefs Say Goodbye In Equipment Sale
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most popular teams in the entire National Football League, and arguably the United States. Their reign at the top of the AFC for several years in a row, along with winning multiple Super Bowls since the 2020 season.
This franchise is beloved by its fanbase, and with their continued and growing success, fans want to get their hands on memorabilia in any way that they can. Whether that be buying official merchandise from the team store or going in person to Arrowhead and walking away with a souvenir. Lucky for the Chiefs Kingdom, they had that opportunity on Saturday.
The franchise held a locker room sale, which featured several game-worn jerseys, shoes, and even footballs. The event is a popular one for Chiefs fans. Chiefs' retail director Kevin Bayus was featured on Fox 4 to discuss what items were exactly for sale.
"We'll have a rack with (Patrick) Mahomes, (Travis) Kelce, (Isiah) Pacheco, Justin Reid, Nick Bolton, Creed Humphrey, just to name a few," Bayus said. "I would say there is a couple thousand items and then there is 15 pallets of shoes and cleats."
While Chiefs fans can always buy licensed merchandise, there is something even cooler about getting their hands on pieces of game-worn or custom-made items. It allows fans to get closer to the players on a level beyond the game.
"There are a couple of Mahomes and Kelce hoodies and tees, those are probably the coolest just because of the significance of who they are. I would say the Super Bowl 55 football is the next closest thing. I know it's not rubbed in the mud and prepped, but it's still a very unique piece and hard to find."
This type of sale isn't the first time the Chiefs have held an event like this. Having success with this in the past, the franchise is likely to continue to do so as long as the Chiefs are in high demand. Plus, all the merchandise featured was sold for relatively reasonable prices.
Another year of success with this sale further proves that the Chiefs are still in high demand.
