Chiefs-Cowboys Already A Massive Draw
The Kansas City Chiefs have several games that their fans should look forward to this season. With elite competition to begin the year, the Chiefs will look to get off to a good start to get them back into playoff contention. However, one game seems to be getting circled the most on fans' calendars.
The Chiefs will pack their bags and hit the road this Thanksgiving as they take on the Dallas Cowboys for the traditional game. These two teams will be meeting for the first time since the 2021 season, as the Chiefs go into the game having one the most recent bout.
The all-time matchup history, though, does go to the Cowboys, as they have won seven of the 12 games played against Kansas City since their first meeting back in 1970. Surprisingly, especially with how the Chiefs' franchise has played in recent years, the Chiefs have never won two straight games against the Cowboys.
With that on the line on Thanksgiving, fans are already excited to see what could be the outcome. The Cowboys annually play on Thanksgiving, as this is the Chiefs' 11th time in franchise history playing football on the holiday. All that contributes to the buildup for this anticipated game.
NFL fans, whether they be fans of Kansas City or fans of Dallas, have already been buying tickets to attend the game of potentially passing the torch on the nickname "America's Team." Per VividSeats, as reported by ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, this Thanksgiving Day matchup owns the second-highest average ticket prices.
VividSeats reported that the game between the two franchises has an average ticket price of $1,491. The Cowboys take on the Super Bowl champions and long-time rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, to start the 2025 NFL campaign, and that game is the only one that trumps the Cowboys vs Chiefs in terms of average ticket prices.
The Chiefs have a jam-packed schedule filled with superstar teams, and going into Dallas to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving will be no easy feat. However, fans buying tickets will be in for an instant classic as this game will only grow in popularity as the season continues.
