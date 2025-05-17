The Chiefs Have Surpassed the Cowboys as NFL's Bell Cow
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the cream of the National Football League's crop over the past five seasons. NFL schedule makers considered that when making this season's schedule, they slated the Chiefs to play in more primetime games than any other team this upcoming season.
Some football fans were surprised that the Chiefs will likely be the league's most-watched team again. However, while some are surprised, others are surprised that some are surprised, as the league showcasing its hottest commodity makes sense for more reasons than one.
The NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning, Mike North, spoke on the Kay Adams show about football fans' seemingly being surprised at the number of primetime games the Chiefs were given this season. While some fans are surprised, North explained why no one should be.
"I think if anybody has paid attention, that is sort of what the Kansas City Chiefs' schedule is these days. What have they won, three of the last six Super Bowls? That puts you into a non-routine scheduling formula. Sundays at noon in Arrowhead [Stadium] are rare. There are actually four or five of them this year, which is probably more than they are probably used to. The seventh primetime game, if you will, in Brazil, that game kind of came about at the end," North said.
"[The Chiefs] were always going to be earmarked for two or three NBC [games], two or three ESPN
[games], an Amazon [game] or two. Christmas, they literally raised their hands and volunteered, and then a big Amazon game at the end. I do not think the Chiefs were surprised. I do not think the Chiefs' fans are surprised. Anybody who has been watching football the last few years knows the Chiefs have almost kind of surpassed the [Dallas] Cowboys as the bellcow. This is what happens: you are pop culture and a part of the fabric of the country right now. This is par for the course for the Chiefs.""
The Chiefs have earned the right to be featured as much as they have been lately and will be this season. For as much surprise as there seems to be around the Chiefs' schedule, many of the fans crying foul will be the same fans watching the Chiefs on primetime this season.
