This Can't Happen If the Chiefs Wish to Continue Dynasty
The Kansas City Chiefs head into the work week with a loss after an uphill battle against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers came to play in São Paulo, Brazil, and held the Chiefs' offense off the scoreboard until the second quarter, while also holding a 7-0 lead to that point as well.
Although the first week of the campaign won't determine the season's outcome for Kansas City, certain trends observed against the Chargers could become concerning if they persist. One key factor that could hinder the Chiefs this season is if all the offensive pressure falls solely on Patrick Mahomes' shoulders.
Mahomes played at a high level against the Chiefs' AFC West division rivals in the season opener, but that doesn't take away from the fact that if he weren't as talented as he is that the Chiefs would have likely scored less than they did.
The Chiefs trailed from the get-go, which forced Mahomes' hand in locating his wide receivers to move the ball downfield, as the ground game was seemingly mute. Mahomes secured the most rushing yards and carries for the franchise in Week 1, while also scoring one touchdown in his scrambling efforts.
Mahomes has talented players at his disposal, which sets the stage for a successful 2025 campaign for the Chiefs. The challenge lies in how effectively these players can support Mahomes. Heading into Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, two of his key assets are wide receiver Hollywood Brown and tight end Travis Kelce.
Brown and Kelce
Brown and Kelce, along with Juju Smith-Schuster, were the top offensive weapons for Mahomes against the Chargers. Brown hauled in 99 receiving yards while Kelce brought in 47 and scored a touchdown. These two are proof that Mahomes doesn't have to do all the work for the Chiefs to succeed.
If the Chiefs enter Week 2 with a struggling running game that requires Mahomes to lead the team in carries and rushing yards, it could ultimately result in their downfall. For Brown and Kelce, becoming the top two receiving options will enhance the franchise's reputation and earn respect from their competitors.
