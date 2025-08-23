Top 3 Offensive Players from Chiefs-Bears Game
The Kansas City Chiefs dropped their third and final preseason game to the Chicago Bears, but it didn't come until the final seconds of the game. When the primary starters were on the field, as head coach Andy Reid said they would be, the Chiefs looked like they hadn't missed a beat.
Going into the regular season, the Chiefs are going to need to bring their A-game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Hopefully, carrying positive momentum from the final game into the regular season, there were select players who stood out from the final game of the preseason.
1. Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce made his preseason debut against the Bears, and while he wasn't on the field long, he stood out. In three targets, two of them were hauled in by the veteran tight end, going for 32 receiving yards. If this is the final year of Kelce in Kansas City, this was the start he needed going into Week 1 overseas.
Kelce's longest reception went for 20 receiving yards, which is a positive sign that he's still able to have an explosive offensive presence, especially since the Chiefs lacked long passes last season.
2. Tyquan Thornton
Thornton is in his final year of his rookie contract, and he's made his presence known this offseason, donning a Chiefs uniform. Whether he is utilized in the return game or uses his speed and quick hands in receiving, Thornton has proved to be a piece that the Chiefs can use in any area this season.
Against the Bears, Thornton had one reception go just shy of 60-yards. While he only had one reception on two targets, he showed that he can be an asset in the deep passes, which is something the Chiefs are looking to improve on this season.
3. Patrick Mahomes
This one should be obvious. Mahomes' preseason wasn't long, but it just proved that he's locked in for the upcoming season. Collecting 143 passing yards in eight completions, Mahomes looks to be in regular season form already, which should only silence the doubters on whether or not he should be in the discussion for the best quarterback for the upcoming campaign.
