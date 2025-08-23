How Chiefs Quarterbacks Played Against Chicago Bears in Preseason Finale
The Kansas City Chiefs concluded their final preseason game of the offseason on Friday against the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs, dating back to 2024's preseason, haven't won a preseason game, but that shouldn't worry fans, given they've made the Super Bowl these past two seasons with zero preseason victories.
Dating back to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise has lost four straight games, which is very uncommon for how this franchise has performed in recent seasons. However, preseason games don't blemish their regular season record, and once Week 1 rolls around, head coach Andy Reid and company will be ready.
Against the Bears on Friday, the Chiefs sent out their quarterback room to try and have their hands raised in victory. Below is how each quarterback performed in the final game of the preseason.
Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes didn't play in the Chiefs' second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he did make his presence known against the Bears. Leading the charge to get the game underway, Mahomes and the rest of the starting offense displayed what fans hope to see overseas against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.
In his final line score, Mahomes collected 143 passing yards in eight completions, 13 attempts. He scored one touchdown, which came on Kansas City's first drive of the game. Mahomes also rushed for 18 yards and held the second-highest rushing yard total in Friday's game for the home side.
With Sao Paulo, Brazil, next on the agenda for Kansas City, the Chiefs will need more of the same from the two-time MVP to kickstart their season.
Gardner Minshew
Minshew's time on the field was limited against the Bears, given that he played a majority of the time in the first two preseason games. In nine passing attempts, Mahomes' new backup had four completions and earned himself 37 passing yards.
Going into the regular season, Minshew will likely be leaned on when necessary to ensure the best for this Chiefs offense. However, his role will continue to be the backup to the best quarterback since the turn of the decade.
Chris Oladokun
Oladokun's time on the field was limited against the Bears. In three pass attempts, Oladokun had one completion and collected 50 passing yards. He had a passer rating of 81.9 and rushed for 10 yards. From his preseason performance, Coach Reid and company have some extra depth on the roster.
Bailey Zappe
Similar to Oladokun, Zappe wasn't on the field much, but when he was, he did have some success. In six attempts, four were completed, collecting 25 passing yards, averaging 4.2 yards per reception. His role will be similar to Oladokun's, but the two could easily be interchangeable.
