Former Chiefs Safety Has High Appraisal of Patrick Mahomes
Debates have circled all offseason long on who is the best quarterback in the National Football League going into the 2025 campaign. Some believe it's reigning MVP winner Josh Allen, while others believe it to be Lamar Jackson. But at the end of the day, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chokehold on that title.
Mahomes and the Chiefs might not have won the Super Bowl last season, but they've been to the Super Bowl three years in a row due to Mahomes' big-time moments. Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion, and when the lights are the brightest, he has a pretty strong track record.
The Chiefs and Mahomes look to do their talking and proving on the football field this season, but the biggest hindrance to those who doubt Mahomes as the best quarterback going into the new year is the lack of the deep ball usage over the last two seasons.
Certain things put Mahomes above the other quarterbacks in the league, but analysts will always dispute who the greatest is. But one of Mahomes' former teammates and newly retired safety, Tyrann
Mathieu believes certain things make Mahomes one of the best he's ever played with.
- "He's one of the best players I've ever played with, competed against. He's that guy that I would never, you know, count out, no matter what. I feel like he has a legit chance, man, to be one of the greatest, you know, quarterbacks ever," Mathieu said on First Things First.
Mahomes and Mathieu were teammates from 2019 to 2021, the same years that Mathieu donned a Chiefs uniform. While it's one thing for analysts to talk and debate about who the best quarterback is any given season, it's another for a former player, teammate, and opponent to say Mahomes is one of the best to ever do it.
The Chiefs have several games early in the season to show that Mahomes is being slept on going into the new year, especially if the Chiefs come away with those victories. The Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens and Jackson in Week 4 and the Buffalo Bills and Allen in Week 9.
