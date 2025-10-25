Chiefs Week 8 Fantasy Start/Sit vs. Washington Commanders
The Kansas City Chiefs showed the world their full offensive potential in last week's blowout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. With Rashee Rice back from suspension to join Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton to form a deep and lethal wide receiver corps, KC got practically everything they wanted on the attack.
While their roster offers a ton of explosive potential, the Chiefs showed a different way they can dissect defenses in their 31-0 shutout win against the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes was able to march his team up and down the field with his full set of weapons available to him, and Las Vegas couldn't do anything to stop it.
KC put up points on all five drives Mahomes played, tallying four straight touchdowns. The Raiders never stood a chance, as the Chiefs' offense just ran up the score while methodically killing the clock and dominating the possession game. That showing significantly increased the perceived ceiling of Kansas City's attack, but it might have been a bit of a damper for the Chiefs' fantasy owners.
Chiefs have a lot of high-ceiling FLEX plays
The Kansas City Chiefs have such a deep set of weapons now that it's hard to know who to trust in fantasy at this point. Any given player could go off in any week, but it also wouldn't be shocking to see any of them take the day off while the others carried the load. At this point, Patrick Mahomes is stamped as a certified starter and will likely finish as a top-three quarterback.
Aside from him, though, there are few sure things coming from the Chiefs offense. In Week 8, they have a favorable matchup with a reeling Washington Commanders defense, but without Jayden Daniels on the other side of the ball to try to keep pace, this game could get out of hand quickly, leaving only a few opportunities for KC's notable fantasy players to rack up points.
At this point, NFL.com's Michael Florio is ready to call it on Marquise Brown as a viable option:
"Back in the summer, I said fantasy managers should pair Hollywood Brown with Rashee Rice and piece them together for the season. Brown was useful in the first six weeks, but with Rice back last week, Hollywood was limited to 33 percent of snaps (granted, starters were pulled in the blowout of Las Vegas) and four targets. He scored a touchdown and still didn't crack double-digit fantasy points. Rice is looking like a target hog, then there is Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce. That leaves Brown fighting with the rest for targets. It was fun, but it is likely over (pending injuries)."
With KC back at full strength, Mahomes, Rashee Rice, and Isiah Pacheco should be trusted as weekly starters. Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce should be seen as high-ceiling, low-floor FLEX plays. Barring injuries or any other absences, anyone outside of those five should be considered a desperation option at best.
