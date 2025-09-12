Isiah Pacheco Looking to Continue This Critical Trend
The Kansas City Chiefs as a whole are looking to take down the Philadelphia Eagles in their first rematch since losing in Super Bowl LIX. The 40-22 defeat sent the Chiefs organization into work mode this offseason, preparing for battle in their expected rematch with the reigning champions.
Kansas City lost Week 1 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, largely due to the limited explosiveness on offense, as well as a lackluster ground game. Keeping the game close against the Eagles would allow running back Isiah Pacheco to show the world what he's made of once more.
Pacheco's presence wasn't felt too much in Week 1, collecting 25 yards in five carries. But when it comes to beating the Eagles, Pacheco will need to be heavily leaned on in carries and have success in that aspect. Luckily for Pacheco, he has had success when looking at Week 2 on the calendar.
It's well known that Pacheco had his worst season in the National Football League last season, dealing with injury and then some. But before he went on the injured list, Pacheco was a force to be reckoned with in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.
2024 Week 2 Success
In 2024's close victory against the Bengals, Pacheco had himself a season-high 19 carries go for a season-high 90 rushing yards. While he didn't score a touchdown for Kansas City, he didn't need to, as he was the man getting the brunt work in getting the offense to the endzone.
Pacheco runs very well when he has enough space to break through, something that held him back in Week 1 of 2025. Going up against a franchise with the best running back in the NFL and the top player in the league, as voted by the players, in Saquon Barkley, Pacheco has to try to keep up with his production.
Bonus Week 2 Success
Pacheco has made having Week 2 success a trend in his young career. In his breakout season as a sophomore in the league, Pacheco totaled 70 rushing yards in 12 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Once again, not scoring a touchdown, Pacheco has positioned himself as a strong option for Kansas City when it comes to Week 2 affairs.
