How Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco Fares in Recent 2025 Projections
The 2025 campaign has a ton riding on it for the entirety of the Kansas City Chiefs' roster. While the entire franchise is hoping to get back to its winning ways, some players have a lot more riding on this season than others. A prime example of someone who has a lot to prove this year is running back Isiah Pacheco.
Pacheco, a former seventh-round draft selection, has seen the ups and downs of an NFL career through his first three years in the league. His first two seasons in Kansas City made him a fan favorite, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to production, not likeability.
Last season was the worst of Pacheco's three years in the league. Playing in seven regular season games, Pacheco had 310 rushing yards and scored one touchdown. The year before, Pacheco set a career high in rushing yards with 935 and scored seven touchdowns.
While it wasn't always due to poor performance, Pacheco did have a handicap for the fact that he was injured. However, when he was on the field, his production hadn't lived up to what the fanbase saw a year prior.
Going into the final year of his rookie contract, Pacheco is hopeful of returning to his productive form. In a recent projection created by ESPN's Mike Clay, Pacheco would bounce back enough that the Chiefs' front office would have to consider offering another contract for the next season. After all, the Chiefs' running back room is shaky.
Clay projects Pacheco to secure 882 rushing yards in 208 carries. While the rushing yards don't surpass his career high, this is the type of season to get yourself in the running to get re-signed. Clay also projects Pacheco to score six rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.
If Pacheco can live up to these expectations, the Chiefs' offense will once again be a problem for other franchises to deal with. The Chiefs need a big year out of one of their running backs, and given that Pacheco is still young and has a chip on his shoulder with something to prove, he's an easy choice to back in having a successful year.
