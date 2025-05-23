Nick Bolton Is Focused Heading Into Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs had a decision to make in the off-season after their embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They had two vital players on the defensive side of the ball with expiring contracts, and they couldn't afford to bring them both back.
Those two players were Justin Reid and Nick Bolton, and the Chiefs opted to extend Bolton and let Reid walk in free agency. After getting a massive contract extension, the Chiefs have placed a ton of faith in Bolton and his continued progression.
For a second-round pick, Bolton has played beyond where he was taken in the draft and has been a reliable tackler for the Chiefs' defense. In 2024, he had 106 total tackles as well as three sacks and an interception. Additionally, he also forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles, as well as defending against six passes, and tackling behind the line of scrimmage 12.5 times.
He's been most effective across the middle of the field, and it makes sense why they'd wanna keep him on the roster for another three years. After not being able to stop the Eagles' offense in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs' defense is bound to bounce back next season, and Bolton will play a big part in that.
Bolton recently did some community service work and paired up with an organization named Harvesters to help pack food kits. He was also part of an interview where he was asked about how he felt heading into next season.
"We just want to figure out where we're going and stuff like that. But obviously my main focus is trying to get 1% better every single day. We got a lot of time, which is a positive thing for us. We got a lot of time to figure out things that make us a little bit better as athletes, as a team".
Bolton will have to continue his stellar play on defense if the Chiefs want any chance at making it back to the Super Bowl and continuing to dominate the AFC West. He's only 25 years old, so there is plenty of room to grow and improve as a player.
