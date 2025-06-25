Why the Chiefs Shouldn’t Worry About Missing the Playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 campaign did not end the way the franchise had hoped. With the hopes of winning their third straight Super Bowl, the Chiefs fell short in what looked to be one of the bigger beatdowns the franchise has experienced since the turn of the decade.
Regardless of the Chiefs dropping that game, the hopes for championship gold should still be high. Not only have the Chiefs been one of, if not the most dominant, teams in the National Football League since Patrick Mahomes took over as quarterback, but they have backed up their words with their actions.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs have both revenge and determination on their minds. Seemingly every player that remains on the roster from the start of the dynasty has a point to prove going into 2025. The lingering taste of a Super Bowl defeat will be spat out come training camp.
While several believe that the Chiefs' AFC West division reign will be given a run for its money this season, with the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders all improving, the Chiefs have proven enough over the years to not be doubted so easily.
The Chiefs have run through the AFC West with Mahomes slinging the football. With an improved offensive line that was built through the 2025 NFL Draft and free agency, as well as getting their core wide receivers back in action, the Chiefs have quickly painted a picture as a team not to be messed with in 2025.
Whether the Chiefs secure their 10th straight AFC West division title this season or not, they are likely to become a playoff team. As we have seen, once the playoffs begin, the Chiefs' armor strengthens, and the will to be great is through the roof. Slapping on rebounding from an embarrassing 2024 campaign, the Chiefs have all the signs pointing towards success.
“Last year, I think I failed, especially in that last game, in being a leader and being the one who could step up and make plays,” Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce said. “I felt like I failed my guys.”
“You’ve got to be able to walk the walk; to be able to talk and preach it to guys,” Kelce said. “I think just putting myself in the best situation I can athletically, that’s going to pay off down the road.”
If walking the walk is what the Chiefs have to do to get back to the playoffs, best believe they're going to do so.
