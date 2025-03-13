Chiefs GM Brett Veach is Having a Good Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off another good season in 2024. The Chiefs had plenty of success but did not finish the season like they would have liked to. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles in dominating fashion.
The Chiefs got exposed in that game and if they want a different result next season they will have to make some move this offseason.
The Chiefs had a lot of holes to fill on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and that was exactly what the Chiefs have done. If they were looking to stay put in free agency they would have likely been look at the same result from last season.
The Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do to kick off free agency. When many thought, the Chiefs were going to have a quiet start to free agency they did the complete opposite. The Chiefs were active and got some of the players they need to.
The Chiefs address there offensive line problem right out of the gate by going after Jaylon Moore one of the best up and coming lineman in the National Football League. He will finally get his chance to show what he can do after sitting behind left tackle Trent Williams in San Francisco.
They also got cornerback help by signing Kristian Fulton. Fulton can lock down the other side of the field. Something the Chiefs were missing last season.
Then they went an got running back Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell brings explosiveness to the offense that did not have a running game in 2024, Mitchell will be in the back field with Isiah Pacheco looking to be a problem for defenses next season.
General manager Brett Veach is doing it again, giving the Chiefs want they need to be successful. That is all Veach has done since becoming the Chiefs general manger. Veach is still active and looking at any ways he can improve the roster before turning his full attention to the NFL Draft.
Veach also worked out quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones contract to make the Chiefs fall under the salary cap.
