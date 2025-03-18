Chiefs Predicted to Add All-Pro Defender
The Kansas City Chiefs offseason has seen a lot of familiar faces taking their talents elsewhere, while the franchise found ways to hold onto important young stars they wish to build the future around. But with every young player, there comes a veteran to lead the way; whether on the field or in the locker room.
The Chiefs could easily see their free agency continue as it rolls on into spring, and after seeing the defense be a strong asset for the club last season, it's important that it remains that way. One way the franchise could boost the defense is by adding a veteran to fill that role for the youngsters.
According to USA Today's For the Win, Cory Woodroof, the Chiefs would go out and land former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell. Campbell has made his way around the National Football League as he could be going into his age 39 season with a new team, this time being the Chiefs.
"Campbell deserves to at least play in another Super Bowl, and joining the Chiefs would give him an excellent chance of doing so. Kansas City would be lucky to add somebody like Campbell to the defensive line," Woodroof wrote.
Campbell has collected 917 total career tackles, 651 solo tackles, 110.5 quarterback sacks, and 129 stuffs. The six-time Pro Bowler and former 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year has been one special player throughout his career in the NFL. The one major thing alluding him is a Super Bowl win.
The longtime veteran has been to the Super Bowl before, but has never been able to participate in a parade hoisting up the Lombardy Trophy. Joining the Chiefs would seem like the best decision if that accolade is something that Campbell is still looking to add to his resume.
Even at his age, Campbell has been a strong and consistent player. In back to back seasons with both the Atlanta Falcons and the Dolphins, Campbell has played in a full 17 games, whilst bringing in a total of 108 total tackles and 11.5 quarterback sacks.
Having not made a playoff appearance since his days with the Ravens (most recently 2022), Campbell could be looking to go out with a bang, and Kansas City could be the final destination.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.