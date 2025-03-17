Should Chiefs Go After Veteran All-Pro Defense Tackle?
The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten to a hot start this offseason and in free agency. Last week the Chiefs had a lot of moving parts on their roster. They lost some players and signed some players to fill in the holes for those that left.
The Chiefs can still make more moves before they shift their whole focus to the 2025 NFL Draft next month. The team can look at many options that are still out there in free agency who can come in and make a difference on either side of the ball next season.
The Chiefs' defense played well overall last season. But one area they needed more help with was stopping the run game and getting after the quarterback with just rushing four or five. Most of the time they had success getting after the quarterback, they would have to send the house.
That does not have to be the case next season if the Chiefs upgrade up front on the defensive line. The Chiefs already have arguably the best interior defensive player in Chris Jones. But even if he is one of the best to ever do it, he cannot do it by himself.
One player that is still out there fits right in with the Chiefs' defense and knows exactly what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wants on the defensive line.
Veteran and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Calais Campbell would be a great fit for the Chiefs to sign this offseason to pair him up with Jones on the interior defensive front.
Calais is a six-time Pro Bowler and will be entering next season as a 39-year-old NFL player, but Campbell has shown that he can still play at a high level and be disruptive for an offense he faces.
Both the Chiefs and Campbell can benefit from one another. The Chiefs would be getting a player that knows what it takes to win and helps them in an area they really need it. And for Campbell, he will be on a team that gives him the best opportunity to win a Super Bowl next season before he calls it a career.
The Chiefs could also bring in Campbell on a team-friendly deal that will not affect too much of their cap. This is a move that the Chiefs would benefit from.
