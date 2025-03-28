Should the Chiefs Trade Up in 2025 NFL Draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the surprising teams this offseason in terms of making moves to improve their roster.
After they lost several key players to free agency, the Chiefs made their own signings. They addressed some of the areas where they lost players and now will look to fill in the rest of those areas in the upcoming 2025 NFL Drafts.
The Chiefs are one of the teams in recent years that have drafted particularly well. They will go into the draft with players on their board who they think best fit the team, their culture, and the scheme that they run on both sides of the ball.
General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid will work together in putting the best draft class together that they can.
The Chiefs will pick in the bottom half in most rounds but they have found talent throughout the entire draft in the past. They have their trusted scouts and coaches working behind the scenes, helping them with information on hidden gems.
If the Chiefs somehow decide to trade up in the draft, especially in the first round, they have certain prospects they can target.
According to Nate Taylor from The Athletic, two players who make sense to target in a trade would defensive end Mykel Williams from the University of Georgia or offensive tackle Josh Simmons out of Ohio State.
"One reason Williams might slip in the first round is that he spent much time last season playing through a nagging ankle injury. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Williams is a pass rusher worthy of Veach making a move if the prospect is available after the 20th pick," said Taylor.
"Williams has the length and physical traits that have teams excited about his NFL future. He is an outstanding run defender and holds a lot of promise as a pass rusher," said Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
For Simmons: "A left tackle prospect, Simmons is talented enough to be a Day 1 starter for the Chiefs if they choose to trade up in the first round. He could fall into the late first round because of the non-contract knee injury that ended his final college season. When healthy, though, he is a quality pass blocker," Taylor added.
