Patrick Mahomes' Biggest Rival Sounds Off on Their Rivalry
One of the biggest rivalries the National Football League has to offer resides in the AFC West division. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders have been bitter rivals for decades, having played each other 132 times in their history.
While the Raiders haven't been on the winning side compared to the success that the Chiefs have had, the two franchises square off every regular season, and it's always a show. The Chiefs and Raiders will play each other in Weeks 7 and 18.
The Chiefs are looking to claim their 10th consecutive division title in 2025, but seeing as though the Raiders have improved their roster from last season, it won't be an easy task for Kansas City. However, the two franchises often bring out the best in each other, which has been seen in one of the individual rivalries this matchup has to offer.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Raiders' Maxx Crosby have played one another several times in their careers. As Crosby tries to take down Mahomes on every snap, you'd think the two would have the utmost respect for one another. While rivals, nothing is bitter.
Recently, Crosby joined Johnny Manziel on Glory Days to discuss several topics ahead of the 2025 campaign, one of which was about his rival, Mahomes.
"Me and Pat have had a very healthy rivalry for years now," Crosby said. "I take a lot of pride in that. He's the best of the best and I view myself as the best of the best. So, every time you put two competitors out there, you know, I'm trying to literally kill him every play, and he's trying to make plays every time."
"That's a matchup I look forward to every time. He's a {explicit} dog," and yeah, just when we're out there, we know what time it is. Like, we have ultimate respect. You know, hug his kids after the game, dap it up, we talk our {explicit}. But when we're in between the lines, it's war. And that's what it's all about."
Knowing how Crosby feels about the rivalry, both with Mahomes and against the Chiefs, perhaps the games this season will become extra competitive.
