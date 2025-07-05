How Will the Chiefs Fare Against the Raiders in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs may have swept the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, as did the rest of the AFC West, but both of the games against the Raiders were decided by one score or less. The Chiefs walked away with several one-score game wins last season. Can they keep that up in 2025?
Out of all the teams in the NFL, the Raiders may have had the best offseason in terms of acquiring talent and looking better for the future. In a schedule full of difficult games for the Chiefs, they have to be looking at their two games against the Raiders as games they cannot afford to lose.
However, the Raiders will be a tough team to put away in 2025, and I'm sure they'd want nothing more than to stick it to their divisional rival. Their first contest will be in week seven of the 2025 regular season, and their second game is scheduled for week 18, with the possibility of it being flexed to a different date later down the line.
Despite the Raiders only winning four games in 2024, in some areas, they actually have the upper hand on the Chiefs. Their tight end duo of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayers runs laps around 36-year-old Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.
Similarly, the Raiders have better running backs and a better run scheme. The Chiefs have a dominant defensive line and a secondary that sticks to receivers like glue, but I'd be lying if I said Ashton Jeanty wouldn't give them some problems.
The Chiefs have a big advantage over the Raiders in the quarterback department, but Geno Smith should command respect from their defense. He's capable of going head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes, at least more capable than the quarterbacks the Raiders were fielding in 2024.
The biggest thing to look out for in their games will be how well their offensive lines perform. Honestly, the differences in the Raiders and Chiefs' offensive lines aren't that great, and both teams' quarterbacks excel when they're in a clean pocket and able to dish out the ball calmly.
That being said, I think the writing is on the wall for a Raiders upset win. I think Pete Carroll will have his team motivated to head into Arrowhead Stadium and take a game on the road, which will be hard for the Chiefs to recover from.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Raiders when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.