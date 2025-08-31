Chiefs' Fantasy Round-Up: Too High, Low, or Just Right?
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't looking to rest on their laurels as three-time champions in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Instead, they hope to extend their modern dynasty and ward off rumors of a crumbling empire. The sharks started to smell blood in the water, though, after the Philadelphia Eagles blew out KC in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22.
The Chiefs' defense has its weakest depth chart in the past few years for the 2025 NFL season, which means that the offense will have to step up and regain its explosive form. That's not great news for Kansas City, but the team certainly has the personnel necessary to be a dominant attack once again. This has led to some renewed optimism for their fantasy football prospects.
Where are the Chiefs getting drafted in 2025 fantasy football?
1. Patrick Mahomes ADP: 50, QB6
Patrick Mahomes has earned every modicum of respect he's gotten throughout his illustrious career for the Kansas City Chiefs. While Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and the rest of the league's quarterbacks work to dethrone him as the NFL's current best quarterback, he's busy trying to boost his case over Tom Brady for the greatest of all time.
This season, he'll have an invaluable chance to submit a massive claim to the narrative. The doubts are starting to creep up on the Chiefs. There's really no justification to take Mahomes ahead of some of the premier dual-threats anymore, but he should be the next up after the first tier of elite fantasy quarterbacks. He still has the potential to emerge as QB1, even.
Verdict: Just right
2. Xavier Worthy ADP: 53, WR23
Xavier Worthy's ADP here is likely weighed down by early drafts before the NFL ruled that Rashee Rice would miss the first six games of the season for KC. As the Chiefs' unquestioned WR1 for nearly the first half of the season, there's incredible value for Worthy for anyone still getting him in the fifth round.
He has the tools to possibly even remain atop Kansas City's target share even after Rice returns if he can establish a lethal rapport with Mahomes in his second season. That would make him an absolute steal at his current position.
Verdict: Too low
3. Isiah Pacheco ADP: 58, RB23
I don't see a world where 22 running backs finish with a better fantasy campaign than Isiah Pacheco. The injury concern is valid after he fractured his fibula last season, but he was able to return for the Chiefs last year and has remained available since.
The reports coming out of training camp state that he's stronger and faster than ever, and it showed up on the tape in preseason. There are some worries that Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith could take away some of his opportunities down the line, but Pacheco has the makings of an elite three-down back. There's no reason he should be drafted after players like Chuba Hubbard and D'Andre Swift.
Verdict: Too low
4. Travis Kelce ADP: 62, TE5
Tight end could prove to be the position that wins and loses a lot of fantasy leagues this year. Outside of Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and Sam LaPorta, it's completely up in the air who else can emerge as a consistent double-digit scorer. Following an offseason of intense conditioning, Kelce has a good chance to reclaim a spot in the elite tier.
Still, between his age and the depth of the Chiefs' offensive supporting cast, he could have another down statistical year by design. There's still plenty of potential for him as a red-zone target, but drafters could stand to wait a bit longer after the first flurry of tight ends comes off the board.
Verdict: Slightly too high
5. Rashee Rice ADP: 68, WR30
Rashee Rice getting suspended for the first six games of the season instead of waiting until after the first four weeks for the NFL's judgment was great news for fantasy drafters. It made it a lot easier to determine his value for the upcoming campaign.
Anyone planning on rostering Rice has to ensure that they have a good backup plan for those first six weeks, but he could be a dominant force down the stretch and in the fantasy playoffs. Still, at his current ADP, he's going ahead of some clear-cut WR1s like Chris Olave and Jakobi Meyers.
Verdict: Slightly too high
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis