Fantasy Players Will Regret Passing on This Chiefs Star
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of offensive promise heading into the 2025 NFL season. Even with the news that Rashee Rice will miss the first six games of the season to serve out his suspension for his involvement in a multi-vehicle wreck in Dallas, Texas, the team has more than enough firepower to be a potent attack during his absence.
Kansas City is looking to be more effective on that side of the ball than they have been in the past two years. While Head Coach Andy Reid has been content with playing the possession game, relying on his defense, and wearing down opposing teams over time, the Chiefs will need their offense to regain its explosive form if they're to remain atop the AFC.
They may have a lethal assortment of weapons, including Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy, but this franchise knows it'll only go as far as quarterback Patrick Mahomes can take it. Can he reassert himself as the NFL's premier passer and ward off Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and the other QBs aiming to topple the king?
Don't pass on Patrick Mahomes' fantasy potential
It's never a great idea overall to doubt Patrick Mahomes, but fading the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in fantasy football has turned out to be a pretty wise move the past two seasons. Things could be drastically different in the 2025 NFL campaign.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon has been low on Mahomes in years past, but he recognized the danger of passing on him this year:
"It’s not that I’m going out of my way to not draft Patrick Mahomes but he typically goes in the 50s and I have him ranked in the 70s or 80s. It’s less about Mahomes — who is my QB6 — and just my lack of interest in taking quarterbacks there from a structural perspective."
"However, I do think a rebuilt offensive line — if Josh Simmons hits the ground running as a rookie — and a better pass-catching corps with Xavier Worthy in Year 2 and Travis Kelce in better shape, will make this Chiefs offense better. If Mahomes gets back to that 6.5% touchdown rate averaged from 2018 to 2022 after averaging 4.5% the last two years, I’ll feel like a goofball if he was on zero of my rosters for 'structural reasons.'"
Time and time again, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have found themselves backed against the wall, and more often than not, the quarterback has been able to march them into a winning position. Kansas City could be pressed against the wall for an entire campaign this season, as people are starting to predict the end of a dynasty. We'll see how Mahomes responds.
