NFL Power Rankings Shift Chiefs Despite Recent Victory
The Kansas City Chiefs came into the 2025 campaign near the top of the NFL power rankings, and for good reason. Despite losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs have been the team to beat in the AFC pretty much since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018.
However, that Super Bowl LIX loss sent Kansas City down a hole they've yet experienced since Mahomes took that starting position. Since the Super Bowl defeat, the Chiefs have won once, and it came in Week 3 against the New York Giants. The losing streak, should preseason games be included, was at six games before the victory.
Even with the victory, the Chiefs didn't do it in "Chiefs Fashion". In the same fashion, everyone has grown accustomed to seeing the Chiefs as the team that was dominating the AFC West and the conference as a whole. But their 22-9 victory in Week 3 didn't display all that.
Some would say that the Chiefs had to win that game to secure themselves from being embarrassed by starting 0-3 on the season, but it was also a win that had to happen if they wanted to continue to establish themselves as contenders. But where they rank in the contenders list has quickly dropped.
The Power Rankings
Going into the fourth week of the NFL campaign, the Chiefs fall out of the Top 10 in the power rankings, holding spot 11. Depending on how they perform against the Baltimore Ravens, things could change drastically once more, whether that be up in the rankings or down.
- "Signing Tyquan Thornton looks like a pretty genius move now. Making a little over a million bucks, Thornton all but bailed the Chiefs out Sunday night in a second-half flourish and a comfortable -- albeit unattractive -- road victory over the Giants," NFL.com wrote in defense of the Chiefs' ranking.
- "It might not have been the tune-up performance the Chiefs wanted prior to hosting the Ravens this Sunday, but it was an important win nonetheless."
The Chiefs haven't shown themselves as being the second-best team in the NFL this year, but with Xavier Worthy to return soon, as well as Rashee Rice, perhaps this franchise can turn things around before it gets too late.
