Chiefs' Rashee Rice Predicted for Breakout Season
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense is bound to be better than it was last season, in part due to the returning players. The likes of Hollywood Brown returning and Xavier Worthy going into his second season in the league, so long as they're healthy, the Chiefs' wide receivers should be feared.
The biggest anticipation for the Chiefs' wide receiving room going into the new year, though, is the return of Rashee Rice. Rice was on pace to be one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League last season, until an injury sidelined him for the remainder of 2024.
The return is highly anticipated for those within the organization and the fans rooting them on. Rice has all the tools to be a plus receiver in the league, and is a player who embodies the athletic abilities the Chiefs look to build a franchise around.
With his first season being strong in its own right, CBS Sports' Heath Cummings released his breakout stars to watch for the 2025 campaign, featuring the returning Chiefs wide receiver. 2024 would have easily been the breakout year for Rice if he had stayed healthy all year round.
"I am still factoring in some injury risk as he works back from knee surgery, and some risk his legal problems finally result in a suspension," Cumming wrote.
"If we get to July 23rd and Rice is practicing with no restrictions and nothing more has come to light about a potential court date, Rice could approach my top 12. In his last 13 healthy games with the Chiefs he has caught 93 passes for 1,068 yards and six scores. He is an enormous value in drafts right now if he's fully healthy for 17 games in 2025."
So long as Rice is cleared to play this season, the Chiefs are getting back a ton of aid in the wide receiving room. This Chiefs team needs an explosive wide receiver on the roster, and Rice checks off all those boxes.
Head coach Andy Reid told the media that Rice will be a full participant in the upcoming training camp. Chiefs training camp gets underway on July 21, with the first practice being the day after.
