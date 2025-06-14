Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt Has Unfinished Business
The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of their goal last season after losing in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were looking to win their third straight Super Bowl last season but came up a game short. Now has they get closer to the new season, they will use their Super Bowl loss as motivation all of next season. The Chiefs will look to improve and get better all summer and be contenders in 2025.
One position the Chiefs are looking to improve next season is the running back position. The Chiefs' run game last season was not the best, but it was not all their fault or in their control. Injuries had a lot to do with it as well. That is one part of their team they did not have luck with. Head coach Andy Reid knows how important it is to get the run game going next season and to their success.
Last season, after Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco went down with an injury early on, the Chiefs went out and brought back a familiar face. The Chiefs signed veteran running back Kareem Hunt to come in and be the starter who could make up for the absence of Pacheco. Hunt spent time with the team at the beginning of his career. Hunt came in and played good, but just did not have it all.
Hunt did his best, but it was too much for the Chiefs to overcome at the end. Now with a full offseason and Hunt knowing where he is going to be in training camp, he is ready to take on the season and has a lot of unfinished business.
“It’s going to definitely help me get my body in shape, (and) get used to hitting and grinding out those long, tough days in training camp. That’s what helps you get through the season," said Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.
“I love the guys here, I love the staff and (there are) good people all around,” Hunt added.
“Honestly (I) use it just running routes and getting good cardio and exercise and stay in the shape,” he said when asked how he uses this time in the offseason.
“We still set up for the run, but we don’t do anything like that, but it’ll come soon in training camp.”
