Who Do the Chiefs Take in A 2020 Redraft?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been quite successful with their draft process since general manager Brett Veach has taken over. Most recently, adding seven new players through the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs look for these new faces to become immediate factors for the franchise.
Kansas City, much like other NFL franchises, doesn't always connect on its draft picks. Sometimes, certain draft picks thrive for a small period of time before hitting a downward spiral. Or other times, a change of scenery is what a player needs to reach his true potential.
Former first-round draft pick for the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, started well but has yet to reach the same level of play since debuting. During his four seasons in Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire collected 1,845 rushing yards, 43.5% of that total came in his rookie season.
Edwards-Helaire is now a member of the New Orleans Saints, but was only active in two games last season. The former first-rounder hasn't been able to produce as he was projected to, but sometimes, that's just the way things go.
Given that hindsight is 20/20, the Chiefs had different options to choose from with the 32nd overall pick back in 2020, and in a recent Pro Football Network redraft, the Chiefs would pass on Edwards-Helaire and select Michael Onwenu, an offensive guard out of the University of Michigan, originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth-round of the draft process.
"For being a sturdy starting offensive lineman for five years with tackle-guard versatility, Michael Onwenu would be a strong addition to the Chiefs’ offensive line in this 2020 NFL Redraft," Jacob Infante of PFN wrote.
Through 81 regular season games for Onwenu, he has collected 73 starts with New England and has been a key asset for the offensive line, playing multiple positions. Last season, according to PFF, Onwenu had an overall grade of 65.2, a tad above average for the qualified offensive lineman.
Onwenu will be with the Patriots until the 2026 season, hitting free agency in 2027. If the Chiefs are still in a trouble spot with the offensive line, perhaps the 2020 redraft will come true, but for now, it's vital that they see improvement on the players they did bring in.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.