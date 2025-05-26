Undrafted Free Agent Esa Pole Makes Perfect Sense for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs went all in this offseason when it came to adding depth for the offensive line. Last season, the Chiefs' offensive line held together long enough to get them to their third straight Super Bowl, but eventually fell apart, leading to their defeat.
To combat that, going into another season, the Chiefs added the likes of Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons to compete for the left tackle spot, as well as the newly signed former Super Bowl champion in Tremayne Anchrum, who is looking to get his career back on track in Kansas City.
While those players will all look to fight for a role on the offensive line, one player that the Chiefs picked up as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft was Washington State's offensive lineman, Esa Pole.
Pole has a remarkable story. Pole didn't start playing organized football until 2021 and blossomed as Washington State's left tackle in each of the last two seasons. From never playing football to now being a member of the Kansas City Chiefs is a story that several can get behind.
Just because he started late doesn't mean he isn't talented either. He allowed just nine total pressures and zero quarterback sacks in 498 pass-blocking snaps last season with the Cougars. While he was projected to go in the seventh round regardless, Pole has some work to do to earn a spot on this stacked roster.
According to USA Today's Sports Ed Easton Jr, Pole has the upside to crack this roster at one point in his professional career.
"You see a player like Esa Pole, his stature, he's a big guy," Easton said. "He played well for the Cougars last season. (He) shows the ability to be a guy who can fit into that left tackle spot if needed, whether he is a starter or a trusted backup."
Seeing that the Chiefs had to move players around the offensive line last season to see which role fit best, Pole could also be a player that fits that narrative for Kansas City, according to Easton.
"A guy like Pole, because of his size, and he has the experience now in terms of the times he played at Washington, I just think he makes a lot of sense for what the Chiefs are trying to do. They like guys that have that flexibility and can move."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.