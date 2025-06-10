Who Do the Chiefs Take in 2011 Redraft?
The Kansas City Chiefs' draft success has built the franchise into what fans know it to be today. While the more recent draft classes are who fill out the Chiefs' roster, the franchise has created a strong foundation for drafting well, regardless of where they are in the selection process.
Stars are often built over the years that come from the NFL Draft. Whether they be a first-round selection or the final pick in the draft, many players have created their destinies as draft prospects. Which leads some to think, how would the world of the NFL change as we know it if different players went to a different franchise?
In a recent 2011 redraft created by PFF writers Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman and Trevor Sikkema, the Chiefs would learn how the National Football League would have been affected if they drafted differently.
According to the PFF contributors, the Chiefs would draft left tackle Anthony Castonzo with the 22nd overall pick rather than the Indianapolis Colts.
"Castonzo was very consistent in his 10-year NFL career," PFF writers wrote. "He logged 10,368 snaps at left tackle and earned a PFF overall grade of 76.0 or higher in all but two seasons — his first and his last, both between 73.0-74.0. He recorded an elite 90.8 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2014, his best season of work."
Throughout his career, Castonzo played in and started 144 games. During his tenure with the Colts, the former left tackle competed in eight playoff games, his final two playoff games came in 2018.
Knowing the Chiefs' current struggles with the left tackle position, it shows that perhaps the front office has often needed to add to the offensive line. In 2011, the starting left tackle for the Chiefs was Branden Albert, who started in all 16 games.
Seeing that Albert would leave Kansas City following the 2013 campaign, which so happens to be when head coach Andy Reid took over the head coaching duties, a player like Castonzo would have benefited the plan to fill that roster spot.
As it stands now, the Chiefs are in a much better position than they were back in 2011, as they have secured several Super Bowl championships and have rarely missed on their draft picks. So much so that perhaps the fictitious addition of Castonzo wouldn't have been needed.
