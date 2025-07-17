BREAKING: Rashee Rice Receives Sentence in 2024 Driving Incident
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice on Thursday received five years of probation and 30 days in jail from a judge in Dallas County, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
The good news for the Chiefs is that Rice received deferred adjudication, meaning the completion of his probation will cause the case to be dismissed. The bad news is now that the legal process has concluded, the NFL is expected to suspend Rice for multiple games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.
As with any off-the-field incident involving NFL personnel, the league will conduct its own investigation and rule on a suspension, which could take place as early as the 2025 season. There’s no indication as of yet how many games Rice will miss. Once the suspension is issued, he is entitled to appeal in hopes of having the suspension reduced.
Rice, 25, surrendered to Dallas-area police last spring on charges of aggravated assault after the wide receiver and another driver of a speeding high-performance sportscar allegedly caused an accident involving at least six vehicles in March of 2024.
Rice starred at Richland High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, then stayed in the area and played four seasons at SMU, posting 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns on 96 catches as a senior.
Selected in the second round (55th overall) of the 2023 draft, Rice is entering his third NFL season. He was leading the NFL in both catches and receiving yards when a Week 4 knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers ended his 2024 season. Head coach Andy Reid, who said Rice underwent posterolateral corner surgery on his right knee in October, proclaimed Rice ready to go for training camp.
Rice and the Chiefs are scheduled to report to St. Joseph, Mo., on Monday.
Introduced in 2007 by Commissioner Roger Goodell, the league’s Personal Conduct Policy is designed to help control off-field behavior and preserve the league’s image. It has suspended players such as Deshaun Watson, Ray Rice, Ben Roethlisberger, Adam “Pacman” Jones, Adrian Peterson and Michael Vick.
The league suspended Watson for the first 11 games of his Cleveland Browns career after the Texans traded him in 2022.
