How Much Impact Will The Chiefs Rookies Make in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs did a good job in this year's 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs were able to get a lot of players that fit their scheme and will make their roster. They also got the chance to take the players they had on their draft board, and they did not miss them. They took advantage once again of teams that did not draft well and overlooked players.
The Chiefs have done a good job over the last couple of drafts in finding great value in the positions they are picking from. The Chiefs once again were picking at the back end of the draft in most of the rounds, and still were able to find very good talent in the players that they picked. A lot of credit has to go to the front office, starting with general manager Brett Veach, who has done a good job.
Those players that the Chiefs selected in this year's draft will have an impact on the team in their rookie season. The Chiefs had a lot of turnover this offseason, and they went into the draft knowing that, and now they will get their rookies ready for the game at the NFL level.
The back end of the Chiefs draft has a lot of talent, and some can find themselves with starter roles for the upcoming season.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has Jalen Royals and Jeffrey Bassa as the two late round picks that can have the most impact for the Chiefs next season.
"Royals and Horton both slid in the draft after battling through injuries in 2024. But make no mistake: They are legit, versatile, tough football players who could scrap their way into roles as rookies."
"Royals (6 feet, 205 pounds) is a physical, explosive presence who could move around and do serious damage alongside Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy. Horton (6-2, 196) is big enough to be an X receiver and fast enough to line up just about anywhere else for a team that needs a third receiver to go with Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba."
"Bassa was a four-year starter at Oregon and ran the defensive huddle for much of his time in Eugene. Furthermore, his best football could still be ahead of him after spending most of his youth as a basketball-first athlete. Bassa is athletic enough to fill some type of role for the Chiefs’ defense next season or be a terrific special-teams player, if nothing else."
