Chiefs’ Rookie Has a Chance To Be a Star
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Jalen Royals in the fourth round of the NFL draft, and he has the potential to be an impactful player for their offense for years to come. He's heading into a team that has two receivers they've drafted and bought in on, but are missing their third option.
Xavier Worthy is a breakout candidate for next year, and if Rashee Rice can stay healthy, the Chiefs' offense will return to form after years of cruising by in the regular season. They re-signed Hollywood Brown in free agency after an underwhelming debut on the team due to injuries.
However, it's just a one year deal, and it feels like the Chiefs are simply giving their wide receiver core another chance at success, as all three of them barely saw the field at the same time. They lacked reliable pass catchers, so much so, they traded for DeAndre Hopkins last season and even he couldn't give their offense the push it needed to get over the hump in the Super Bowl.
Royals may not see the field a lot as a rookie, but he does have the potential to fill in that third wide receiver slot in their offense. They're especially in a dire situation for reliable pass catchers, as Travis Kelce is coming off his worst season in the NFL and is closer to retirement than ever.
Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter, and in an article published on FOX Sports, he discusses rookies drafted outside the first round who have the biggest chance to be stars in the NFL. Royals is included pretty highly on the list.
"Royals is a smooth athlete with the tracking skills to be a great NFL receiver in time, a process which could be accelerated by playing with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. Before missing Utah State’s final five games last season due to a foot injury, Royals ranked fourth in the FBS with 119.1 receiving yards per game. His 10 catches of at least 50 yards since the start of 2023 also led the FBS".
Though he may not see much playing time on offense, I believe he will still exceed people's expectations for a fourth-round pick.
