Chiefs Crack Top Ten Receiving Trios Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has slowed down in the past couple of years compared to how explosive they were when Patrick Mahomes was just becoming the superstar he is today. His weapons may have been better just a couple of years ago with a prime Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, but his talent is still there, and he consistently shows the flashes of athleticism, which allows him to be at the helm of such a lethal passing attack.
2024 has been the only year of Mahomes' career as the Chiefs starter where he didn't throw for at least 4,000 yards, signifying the lax nature of the Chiefs in the regular season. They've been able to coast by until the playoffs, where they then turn up the heat, but this past season showed that they can't repeat that formula for another year.
There are a lot of lessons to be learned for Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs from their embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but perhaps the most poignant of all is that if they want to continue their dynasty, they have to step things up.
The consensus on the Chiefs this off-season is a bit skewed, as some analysts believe that the Chiefs' stock is on the rise while others believe that their hold on the AFC West will falter after nearly a decade of dominance.
If they want to get back to the days when Mahomes is an MVP, their offense and defense must return to form, and they have to look at next season like a team with something to prove. Something that will help them out on the offensive side of the ball is health, as their premier pass catchers all suffered from injuries last season.
Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter, and in an article published by FOX Sports, he lists the top ten receiving trios in the league after George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs make the list despite having a lackluster season throwing the ball last year.
"Yes, an aging Kelce is not what he was just a few years ago. But the connection he shares with Mahomes remains lethal. Rice, meanwhile, is one of the NFL’s top young receivers. The 2023 second-round pick led the league with 24 receptions through three weeks last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Mahomes' production was down last year, but his track record suggests that was the product of his supporting cast more than him".
