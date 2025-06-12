Who Is the Chiefs’ Best Rookie Schematically?
The Kansas City Chiefs knew that after Patrick Mahomes got sacked the most times in his career, in arguably the most important game in his career, things needed to change. The Philadelphia Eagles were able to keep Mahomes in check due to their suffocating defense and relentless pressure.
It wasn't just that the Chiefs weren't able to handle the Eagles' defensive front, but Mahomes was barely able to process his first read before he already had pressure in his face. It was clear that the Eagles learned their lesson from their first Super Bowl game against the Chiefs, where the Chiefs' offensive line allowed no sacks on Mahomes.
Despite the Eagles' efforts to ruin their chances of making NFL history, the Chiefs still conducted a draft-day trade with them, albeit a minor one. They moved back one spot in the NFL draft and took a prospect they were hoping would be there, Josh Simmons from Ohio State University.
Simmons played at a high level for the majority of 2024 before suffering an injury, which significantly impacted his draft stock. He was still able to win a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he has not played football since October of last year, when he suffered his injury.
As important as it was for the Chiefs to draft an offensive lineman in the first round, it isn't as if this pick is a guaranteed hit. Simmons has yet to fully recover from his injury, and while his ceiling is high, he has the potential to be a draft bust if he cannot remain healthy at the NFL level.
He's been recovering slowly, and the Chiefs are prioritizing his health before they rush him onto the field. Rob Rang, NFL draft analyst from FOX Sports, believes he's the best schematic fit for the Chiefs among their rookies, which he elaborates on in an article he wrote.
"I thought Simmons was the most gifted pass-blocker in this class and that the Chiefs stole him with the final pick of the first round. Some had reservations about his recovery from knee surgery and commitment, but in Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes (among others) in Kansas City, the leadership is in place to help Simmons live up to his All-Pro potential".
If he's able to put it all together, he'll be a force to be reckoned with along the offensive line and will help put the Chiefs back on track.
