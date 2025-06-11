Mahomes Is the Clear-Cut Best QB in the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, may have hurt his legacy by having two bad losses in the Super Bowl, but even those blemishes on his career don't take away from how he's an all-time great quarterback.
Mahomes has always been a topic of heated discussion, with many fans having polarizing opinions on him. To the average fan, he has been the leader of the team that has seen the most success over the past couple of years.
If they aren't a part of Chiefs Kingdom, the die-hard NFL fan will talk about Mahomes as if he had personally offended them. This bias against Mahomes may impact how analysts and fans alike perceive him among his contemporaries.
Chris Simms, an NFL analyst, put out his top quarterback list, and he put Mahomes at fourth behind Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. Nick Wright, another NFL analyst and TV personality, sounded off in a podcast on how that take is incorrect.
"Joe Burrow, who has not been to the playoffs in two years, or Josh Allen, who every season ends at the hands of that guy (Mahomes), or Lamar, who the only knock on him is that he is a playoff underperformer, while Patrick holds every playoff record there is, that those guys are better than him. It's stupid. It's a stupid take".
In other quarterback rankings, Mahomes has been placed at the top of the NFL, and in others, he's been disrespected. There has always been discourse about where Mahomes is placed in the landscape of the NFL, but no matter what the chatter is before the season starts, he always locks in and leads the Chiefs to a successful season.
Earlier in the podcast, Wright talks about how the only gripe people have with Mahomes is that he takes the regular season off and doesn't try as much until he reaches the playoffs. While that has been true in the past couple of years, I believe 2025 will be different and he'll return to MVP form.
For starters, the Chiefs will look at 2025 as a redemption year, and I think the entire team will play like they have something to prove after being embarrassed in the Super Bowl. Secondly, the Chiefs' offensive weapons will be a lot healthier in 2025, and that means a better statistical season is due for Mahomes.
In 2025, the Chiefs are approaching the regular season differently with a different attitude and air about them. They're looking to prove to the rest of the NFL that their reign isn't over yet, and Mahomes will spearhead that with his magnificent play and get back to MVP form.
