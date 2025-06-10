Mahomes Is Given His Flowers Ahead of the 2025 NFL Season
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have been dominating the league for close to a decade, and the Chiefs have gotten insane value from the former tenth overall pick. Ever since he became the starter, there hasn't been a year when the Chiefs haven't made the playoffs.
In fact, in his seven years that he's been the Chiefs' starting quarterback, there have only been two years where he didn't make it to the Super Bowl, and his record so far is 3 - 2 in the big game. Though both losses have come pretty quickly, it doesn't take away from the wild success he's been able to achieve in such a short time.
Though it's been a while since Mahomes has seriously been in MVP conversations, after being dominated in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles, the expectation is that Mahomes will bounce back and take the NFL world by storm.
Even if he can't use his reliable weapon, Travis Kelce, as much as he once did, the Chiefs gave their wide receiver trio another shot at being healthy and all playing together. Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown will hopefully be able to be on the field at the same time as Xavier Worthy, creating a three-headed dragon spearheaded by Mahomes, which defenses will be tasked to defend against.
Still, some worry that even with the improved health of their stars, such as Isiah Pacheco, it won't be enough for the Chiefs to return to another Super Bowl, regardless of how individually good Mahomes is. Henry McKenna is an NFL reporter who writes for FOX Sports, and he ranked Mahomes as the number one quarterback heading into next season, despite not expecting much success from the Chiefs as a whole.
"Mahomes might not finish the season with a stellar record, but his individual performances will look a whole lot prettier than last year. The Chiefs invested in the left tackle position in both free agency (Jaylon Moore) and the draft (Josh Simmons).
I’m willing to bet that position holds solid throughout the season. If the line keeps it together and the young wideouts (Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy) continue to ascend, Mahomes can finally do more with his offense. Which means he’ll be the best QB in the NFL again".
