Where Chiefs RB Room Ranks in Recent Tier List
The Kansas City Chiefs have to know that their running back room is on a shaky path moving forward. Several running backs are in the final year of their contracts with the Chiefs, meaning that if no one steps up this season, the running back room in Kansas City could very well look different in 2026.
The likes of Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, a seventh-round selection from the 2025 NFL Draft, Brashard Smith, and Carson Steele make up the Chiefs' running back room. With Pacheco returning to injury and both Hunt and Mitchell on one-year deals, a lot could go down in the running back room this season.
That being said, a recent tier list created by CBS Sports' Mike Renner and Kyle Long sees the entirety of the Chiefs' backfield ranking in the "D" tier. While there are some upsides to the room, this ranking seems fair given what they displayed last season.
When breaking down the reasons behind their placement, Long honed in on the likes of Pacheco and Hunt specifically.
"Isaiah Pacheco, he's the lightning rod if he can be healthy, which is a big question mark with his running style with the volume of carries he gets, you're looking at a guy who it could finish out either way," Long said.
"Pacheco has had a history of getting injured now. And if he can't be upright, then Kareem Hunt becomes your number one, and then you're in a tough spot. You're almost in a one-dimensional spot. I don't care how good your offensive line is because even if you are untouched at three and a half yards, you ain't getting to four yards if you're a guy like Kareem Hunt this at this stage in his career."
Pacheco has received positive comments from head coach Andy Reid thus far this offseason, and a leader such as Hunt is valuable to have on the roster. But Long is right, if Pacheco goes down to injury again, this running back room doesn't match up well compared to others in the National Football League.
Perhaps the running back room will be able to revert to the good old days, but until we see it happen in game action, the "D" tier is where they belong.
