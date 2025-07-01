Is Chiefs RB Pacheco the Best in the AFC West?
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is looking to bounce back in a big way next season. Pacheco will be entering his final season under contract with the Chiefs. He will be out to prove that he can be the running back not only next season but for more years to come.
The Chiefs will be looking to see what Pacheco has next season before they decide on what to do with him moving forward.
Last season was tough for Pacheco. He was looking to have a great season in 2024, but that was stopped quickly as the season began. Pacheco got hurt early last year and was not expected to be back. Until he did come back.
Pacheco came back late in the season to help the Chiefs make that playoff push, but he did not look the same because some say he came back too early from his injury.
But now, Pacheco will be ready to go next season and is looking to be back to his old form. Pacheco will have a big role for the Chiefs' offense next season. Pacheco, at his best, gives the offense a huge boost.
Last season, the Chiefs' offense missed Pacheco a lot throughout the season. The Chiefs' running game was not the best last season. The Chiefs will look to get back to finding their stride on offense.
Next season, the Chiefs will be in a tough AFC West that has a lot of talent in it, and the running backs in the division will also be good. The Chiefs have Pacheco and some may say he is the best running back in the AFC West, and some may say it is Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.
The Broncos and the Chargers will also have a new look backfield next season. But the Chiefs will be focused on getting things together for their offense next season. The Chiefs' running game will be a huge key if they want to make a deep run once again.
The Chiefs' Pacheco will have help next season as the Chiefs address the running back position in the offseason. The Chiefs will still be a team to watch out for next season.
