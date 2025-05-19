The Chiefs Have a Tough Road Ahead
The Kansas City Chiefs look to bounce back from a disappointing Super Bowl loss with a successful 2025 regular season and, hopefully, postseason. The Chiefs remain one of the best teams in the league, but they have a much more challenging season ahead.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked the teams with the most challenging schedules. With games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Baltimore Ravens, Edholm believes the Chiefs have the seventh-most difficult schedule of any team in the National Football League this upcoming season.
"If the Chiefs are going to rise again, they'll have to pass trials on both sides of the ball. They're set to face four of the top five scoring offenses from last season, and they have a total of five games against the league's top three scoring defenses from 2024," Edholm said.
"Things get gnarly right out of the gate with a Week 1 trip to do battle with the Chargers in São Paulo, followed by a home date with the Eagles seven months after Philly's Super Bowl stomping of the Chiefs. The fans will be up for that one, but that doesn't make the matchup any less difficult.
Edholm noted that while the Chiefs play some of the best teams this season, they essentially have warmup games before the difficult ones.
"Some tougher battles are preceded by buffer lead-in opponents, like the Giants in Week 3 before the Ravens in Week 4 and the Jags in Week 5 ahead of the Lions in Week 6, and that helps. Still, the Chiefs must host the Commanders on Monday Night Football and then go to Buffalo on a short week, prior to their Week 10 bye. The off-week placement is better than the Week 6 bye they received last season, but then they hit an 11-day span in which they have to play three games, including a Thanksgiving contest in Dallas," Edholm said.
"The Chiefs' road slate honestly isn't that bad, outside of the trips to Buffalo and Denver. But Kansas City has its work cut out for it at Arrowhead, with the first and last three games there coming against 2024 playoff squads. Andy Reid's teams have historically been great at home, but this schedule will test that."
