One Intriguing Late Season Game For the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have a heavy load of competition to begin their 2025 NFL campaign. Having to battle through the first nine weeks of the season before getting a bye week could daunt the roster, but if they can manage to have a winning record before the bye week, they should be in good shape.
With the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens all set to cross paths in those weeks with Kansas City, all the love and attention will go to these matchups. However, there is one game that should be fun for Chiefs Kingdom to circle on their calendars.
Near the end of the season, the Chiefs will cross paths with the Tennessee Titans. While the Titans could still be in a position of rebuilding, they just landed the best quarterback that the 2025 NFL Draft had to offer, Cam Ward.
Ward should likely be the Titans' starting quarterback come this point in the season, giving all the more reason for Chiefs fans to watch. Not only will fans be seeing a young quarterback play, but also watch to see what similarities he has to Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
The Titans' new quarterback has been compared to Mahomes before, especially during the draft process. While Ward did go first overall and Mahomes went 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, analysts have spoken about the similarities these two have when it comes to their playing style.
"I said my comp for Cam Ward because the way he plays, he reminds me of Patrick," Louis Riddick said on NFL Live. "He reminds me of Mahomes with how he can be unconventional. He can throw the ball from all different types of weird angles and then put a bunch of horsepower on it when he needs to."
Even the Titans' new general manager, Mike Borgonzi, who spent 16 seasons with the Chiefs, with the last four being the assistant GM to Brett Veach, sees similarities between the two.
"Some of the characteristics I saw when we were scouting Patrick... just the arm talent obviously stands out with Cam," Bongonzi said. "Some of the natural instincts and poise in the pocket that he has, and his ability to create outside of the pocket."
The game should be a fun watch for fans. If Ward does get the nod as the Titans' QB, come Week 16, he should have some preparations to match Mahomes.
