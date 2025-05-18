Chiefs Schedule Could Benefit Them Late in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are set for another season where they will be looking to make another run at a Super Bowl. The Chiefs are coming off a season that they were successful until the last game, where they did not play well. The Chiefs will have that bad taste in their mouth from their Super Bowl LIX loss all next season. But that can be an advantage for the Chiefs as they try to add more to their dynasty,
The Chiefs will open up their 2025 season against their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers and Chiefs will play that week one game in Brazil on a Friday Night.
The good news for the Chiefs on that game is that it is not going to count as a home game for the Chiefs. As for the rest of the Chiefs' schedule, it is front-loaded, and that can help them when it comes down the stretch just before the playoffs.
One analyst thinks that the NFL did the Chiefs a favor by putting all their hard games at the front of their schedule, and the Chiefs will benefit from that.
"I love this schedule, said Nick Wright of FOX Sports. "Well, I already knew who they were going to play, so the question was the order, and I love that it is front-loaded for a number of reasons. Number one is the Chiefs actually hitting training camp, they actually play their guys, and because of that, historically, I know they lost the home opener to the Lions a couple of years ago ... Historically, they are really good in September ... The part of last year's schedule that I hated, there were two parts actually."
"The three games in 10 days and then the buy in week five or week six that they had last year ... Weeks one thru four, I think they are 3-1 ... Jags, Lions, Raiders, Commanders, I think they will go 3-1 and one again ... They will lose to Buffalo of course because they lose to them every year in the regular season and then they will not lose another game after that. Maybe in week 18, if they are not playing their starters. They will be 13 and 3 going into Week 18."
