Chiefs Set Up Better Than We Think at Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs want to get the offense going in 2025. Last season, the offense did not have the showing fans have become used to. The Chiefs could not get the ball where they wanted to, and it affected them throughout last season. But in 2025, they will look to get back to being a dominant offense that we have seen them be in the past. It all starts upfront for the team.
When the offensive line is playing well and together, the offense flows. But last season, it was the worst we have seen the Chiefs' offensive line in some time. But it was not just the offensive line that did not play well; it was also the wide receiver group. The receivers last season were not a reliable group for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense.
The only wide receiver who was consistent last season was rookie Xavier Worthy. Worthy had a great rookie season and will look to improve in year two, potentially even having a better season in 2025. As a rookie, Worthy stepped up tremendously for the team because there was no other receiver with whom Mahomes had more chemistry heading into last season.
This offseason, the Chiefs added a couple more wide receivers to bring competition to the position. One of those receivers is rookie Jaylen Royals, whom the Chiefs drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs also brought back some wide receivers from last season. The Chiefs are bringing back Marquise Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster. The Chiefs are also expected to have Rashee Rice back from injury as well. All these players at the receiver position will benefit the Chiefs' offense next season. And if they stay healthy, they can be a special group next season.
"You saw at the start of last season he [Rasheem Rice] can be one of the top receivers in the league," said Mahomes. "Having him with Xavier, Hollywood, and all these other guys we have, it is one of the positions that I think [Brett] Veach has done a great job bringing in competition, so that we can go out there and make a lot of plays happen."
