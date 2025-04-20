One WR Chiefs Could Trade After NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to develop the best prospects available ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. As general manager Brett Veach discussed when speaking to the media, they have over 200 graded prospects on their board, allowing them a ton of flexibility in whatever direction they choose to go.
Mock drafts have had the franchise addressing their offensive line in the first round of the draft, but we truly won't know until the Chiefs are on the clock. That being said, the fate of several current players on the roster could be impacted depending on who the Chiefs bring into their franchise through the draft process.
One player that could see his job impacted following the NFL Draft is wide receiver Skyy Moore. Moore was a second-round selection for Kansas City, but hasn't panned out in the way that the franchise would have hoped.
Often finding himself on the injured reserve, Moore hasn't been able to see his stock rise in the National Football League since hearing his name called in the draft. Over his three seasons with Kansas City, Moore has averaged 247 receiving yards per campaign.
If the Chiefs decide to bring in another offensive weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to target, Moore could be on the trading block. Still young and teachable, Moore's tenure in the NFL is far from over, but he might benefit from a change of scenery.
The franchise brought back Hollywood Brown in what seems to be a redo type season, and given his success in the past, it's a chance the Chiefs are willing to take. Moore, on the other hand, has shown slight signs of becoming who the Chiefs wanted him to be, but with every step forward he takes two steps back.
There may be a franchise looking to add to their wide receiving depth following the NFL Draft, especially if they don't land who they want. Going into his fourth season in the league, it might be beneficial for Moore and Kansas City to part ways so he can try and raise his stock, as he approaches free agency following this 2025 NFL season.
