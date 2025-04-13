One WR That Needs A Breakout For Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have seen strong production from their wide receivers over the past few seasons. Last season, the Chiefs saw strong production from rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, as he made the franchise look real smart taking him in the first round.
One former top prospect for the Chiefs that is in need of a breakout season is wide receiver Skyy Moore. The former second round draft pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft has shown times that he can be a reliable receiver for the franchise, but he's going to need to find a way to get back to that status.
In his first campaign in Kansas City, Moore hauled in 22 receptions that went for 250 yards. His second season saw more of the same, as he had 21 receptions that time around and collected 244 receiving yards. He even scored his first touchdown.
Last season was by far a step in the wrong direction for the Chiefs' wide receiver. Moore was active in just six games, had zero receptions in three targets, and, of course, zero receiving yards. He did suffer from injury, however, which is another great reason for the former second-round pick to break out in 2025.
The franchise brought back Hollywood Brown to be another option for the Chiefs, who also struggled with injury, but from a breakout standpoint, all eyes have to be on Moore. In the first two seasons of his career in the NFL, he averaged 11.5 yards per reception, making him a vital piece of the offensive scheme.
It's not like Moore isn't capable of shining in this offense for head coach Andy Reid. During his three seasons at Western Michigan, the wide receiver recorded 2,482 receiving yards and surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in his third and final season for the Broncos.
Before Rashee Rice returns for the franchise in 2025, Moore could take that second wide receiving role and shine, giving coach Reid something to think about in the offensive game plan. Moore is going into his age-25 season, and if he doesn't have a strong season this time around, it could result in the franchise moving on from him.
