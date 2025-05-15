Chiefs' Slated for SNF's Best Matchups of the Season
The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to be one of the league's most-watched teams. Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports ranked the season's top Sunday Night Football games. The Chiefs are one of the league's top draws, and he believes they have two of the top six Sunday Night Football games.
Dajani ranked the Chiefs' Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans as the season's sixth-best Sunday Night Football game. Patrick Mahomes and C.J. Stroud should make for an explosive matchup between two of the conference's best teams.
"Two familiar AFC contenders facing off late in the season is always fun. Maybe the Texans aren't as good as the [Baltimore] Ravens or [Buffalo] Bills, but Kansas City vs. Houston does feel like a rivalry. The Chiefs have won five straight against the Texans dating back to that ridiculous divisional-round comeback in 2020, where Houston blew a 24-0 lead, and these two teams also played twice last year -- including again in the divisional round. Remember, the NFL attempted to fine multiple Texans players after they criticized the officials following their 23-14 loss. I bet DeMeco Ryans and Co. loathe the Chiefs," Dajani said.
Dajani ranked the Chiefs' Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions as the season's third-best Sunday Night Football game. It will be the first time the two teams have faced each other in two seasons. They made for a great game the last time, and should also this time.
Detroit's team has many new pieces compared to the last time it faced the Chiefs. Still, Kansas City and Detroit should make for an exciting game.
"It's always fun when these new-look Lions and the Chiefs get together, but we simply don't do it enough. Jared Goff, the Lion, has faced Mahomes just once in the 2023 NFL opener, where Detroit shocked Kansas City with a 21-20 victory. It was at that moment when many fans realized Detroit may actually be a very, very good football team. The Lions went on to win 12 games for the first time since 1991, and just built on that success by going 15-2 last season," Dajani said.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.