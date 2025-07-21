Strongest Defensive Group for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will have things to figure out on both sides of the football. That's why it is going to be one of the more important training camps for the Chiefs, especially on the defensive side.
The defense for the Chiefs is going to be a lot different from what it was one season ago. The Chiefs made a lot of changes, and they will be going with a lot of young talent next season on defense.
The good news for the Chiefs is that they have one of the best, if not the best, defensive coordinators in all of football in Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo knows how to get his defense playing good football. He has also proven that he is good at developing talent and knows how to have his young players ready to take the field and have them playing their best football. Next season, he looks to do it again.
But the Chiefs' want is the best defensive group on the defensive side of the ball. When people think about it, it has to be the defensive line. That is the one position that has stayed the most consistent this offseason. The defensive line will also bring back key players on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive line is led by one of the best defensive players in the NFL in Chris Jones.
The Chiefs also added a lot of young talent on the defensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was important for the Chiefs to get those players on their side of the ball.
Next season, the Chiefs' defense needs to get after the quarterback with their front four. That is one thing that their defense has been lacking over the last few seasons. They do not want to keep having to send the house to get the quarterback on the ground.
One other position group that you can make a case for is the linebacker position. One player who was key to bringing back was linebacker Nick Bolton. He was a good player for the Chiefs last season and will be the leader in the middle of the defense next season.
The Chiefs want to take that next step to be an elite defense and it all starts with the defensive line.
