Chiefs' Spagnuolo Drops Thoughts on 2 Defensive Rookies
The Kansas City Chiefs prioritized improving their offensive line during the offseason. However, they also recognized the importance of strengthening their defensive depth for the future. As a result, the Chiefs selected four defensive players throughout the seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is only as good as he is if he has players who can successfully complete his game plan. Spagnuolo is arguably the best defensive coordinator in the National Football League and has kept his eye on all four defensive rookies brought into the organization this offseason.
As the Chiefs prepare for their first preseason game this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals, Coach Spagnuolo and the coaching staff have been focused on getting the players ready for competition during training camp all offseason long. Two rookie defenders have particularly caught Coach Spagnuolo's attention so far.
Ashton Gillotte
Ironically, the former Louisville Cardinal's first game as a member of the Chiefs will be against the Cardinals of Arizona. Gillotte, the Chiefs' third-round pick this season, has impressed both Coach Spagnuolo and head coach Andy Reid through training camp thus far, as he competes for a role on the 53-man roster.
Following training camp on Wednesday, Coach Spagnuolo feels things are moving in the right direction for Gillotte ahead of the first preseason game.
- "It feels like he's getting more comfortable with throwing him in there with sometimes with the ones, he's around Nick (Bolton) and he's around Chris (Jones) and some of the other guys, and I think that gives him a little bit of confidence. I've been really impressed with what he's done to this point. I'd be interested to see him doing the game too," Coach Spagnuolo said.
Nohl Williams
Nohl Williams has been a guy for the Chiefs to watch this training camp, as Coach Spagnuolo notes that he has been in an adjustment period from the college level to the professional level. That doesn't mean that he isn't progressing well, but it's something that Spagnuolo has had to keep his eye on.
- "Yeah, Nohl, he's on the same kind of trajectory. Listen, out on the edge in this business, that's tough duty. It does take some adjusting, and I think he's going through a little bit of an adjusting phase. I want to see him in some game competition, but it looks like he's an aggressive guy and we like that first, so we'll see where the rest of it goes."
