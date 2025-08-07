Arrowhead Report

Chiefs' Spagnuolo Drops Thoughts on 2 Defensive Rookies

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo revealed his thoughts on how two rookies have performed on the defensive side of the ball this season.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs prioritized improving their offensive line during the offseason. However, they also recognized the importance of strengthening their defensive depth for the future. As a result, the Chiefs selected four defensive players throughout the seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is only as good as he is if he has players who can successfully complete his game plan. Spagnuolo is arguably the best defensive coordinator in the National Football League and has kept his eye on all four defensive rookies brought into the organization this offseason.

As the Chiefs prepare for their first preseason game this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals, Coach Spagnuolo and the coaching staff have been focused on getting the players ready for competition during training camp all offseason long. Two rookie defenders have particularly caught Coach Spagnuolo's attention so far.

Ashton Gillotte

Jul 25, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte answers questions during ACC Media Days at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ironically, the former Louisville Cardinal's first game as a member of the Chiefs will be against the Cardinals of Arizona. Gillotte, the Chiefs' third-round pick this season, has impressed both Coach Spagnuolo and head coach Andy Reid through training camp thus far, as he competes for a role on the 53-man roster.

Following training camp on Wednesday, Coach Spagnuolo feels things are moving in the right direction for Gillotte ahead of the first preseason game.

  • "It feels like he's getting more comfortable with throwing him in there with sometimes with the ones, he's around Nick (Bolton) and he's around Chris (Jones) and some of the other guys, and I think that gives him a little bit of confidence. I've been really impressed with what he's done to this point. I'd be interested to see him doing the game too," Coach Spagnuolo said.

Nohl Williams

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; California defensive back Nohl Williams (DB35) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nohl Williams has been a guy for the Chiefs to watch this training camp, as Coach Spagnuolo notes that he has been in an adjustment period from the college level to the professional level. That doesn't mean that he isn't progressing well, but it's something that Spagnuolo has had to keep his eye on.

  • "Yeah, Nohl, he's on the same kind of trajectory. Listen, out on the edge in this business, that's tough duty. It does take some adjusting, and I think he's going through a little bit of an adjusting phase. I want to see him in some game competition, but it looks like he's an aggressive guy and we like that first, so we'll see where the rest of it goes."
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.