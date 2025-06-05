Why Successful Super Bowl Prognosticator Remains High on Chiefs
This month, either the Indiana Pacers or the Oklahoma City Thunder will win their first NBA title since the 1970s. Dynasties must begin somewhere, and once they’re established, they don’t end easily.
Peter Schrager doesn’t see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce allowing the Chiefs’ dynasty to end so easily. Incredibly, Schrager is 5-1 on his preseason Super Bowl-champion predictions over the last six years, including five in a row from 2019-23. His streak ended in the previous year when the Eagles pulverized his preseason pick, Kansas City, in Super Bowl LIX.
But don’t be surprised in early September if Schrager remains high on the Chiefs because, in his mind, Mahomes is the modern-day Michael Jordan. Considered by most to be the greatest player in NBA history, Jordan went on to win six league championships after overcoming the Bad Boy Pistons.
“We all watched The Last Dance,” Schrager said Wednesday morning on ESPN’s Get Up. “And when they lost to Detroit that second time in a row (in the 1990 Eastern Conference Finals), Michael Jordan got in the gym … and got everyone else in the gym.
“The day after the Super Bowl, I can tell you, Patrick Mahomes was in the gym. And he's been laser-focused ever since.”
Laser-focused, much like his passes to Kelce during the Chiefs’ three Super Bowl-winning seasons since 2019. Those passes weren’t as deadly last year, when Kelce finished with his career’s fewest yards per reception (8.5) and fewest career touchdown receptions (3).
Kelce exploded for 117 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions in the divisional playoffs against Houston, but caught just six more passes over the balance of the postseason. Schrager said the tight end wasn’t 100 percent in the Super Bowl, dealing with flu-like symptoms.
But now that the Chiefs have Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco back to full health, Kelce could return to form. And the symptoms of Super Bowl disappointment are specks in the Chiefs’ rear-view mirror.
“The truth of the matter is this,” Schrager added, “they're going to come back motivated, and they have the taste of that loss, not just Brett Veach; that was an embarrassment, what happened.”
Mahomes said as much last month, noting that the Super Bowl loss could wind up as the best antidote for the Chiefs, just as those Pistons were for Jordan and the Bulls.
“You have that bad taste in your mouth from the last time you stepped on the football field,” Mahomes said when the Chiefs kicked off the first week of their offseason program. “And you have to hear about it all offseason. It gives you the push that you want to go out there and be better and show what we’re really about.”
