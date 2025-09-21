Arrowhead Report

Guest Appearance May Be Needed for the Chiefs on SNF

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to end their losing streak tonight on Sunday Night Football. Will will be seeing a special guest?

Michael Canelo

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Big Apple for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Not only is the game in the Big Apple, but this game will also be on primetime on Sunday Night Football. All eyes are going to be on the Chiefs, and if they can come out of New York with a much-needed win and get their season going.

It is going to be interesting to see how this Chiefs team plays in a game that they are going to be the favorites in. This is their chance to turn things around.

The Chiefs want to be better on both sides of the ball, but especially on the offensive side. That is where they continue to struggle. That cannot be the problem tonight if they want to win this game. The bad news for the Chiefs' offense is that they will be without wide receiver Xavier Worthy once again. That is their top receiver, and he will be out for the second straight week. The Chiefs are going to need others to set up on the offensive side of the ball.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

One player a lot of people are going to be looking at is Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. How is he going to bounce back after a bad start to the Chiefs' season? This is where they need him the most, and he needs to make sure he is the leader and player who can make good things happen for this offense.

Another question coming into this game is, will Taylor Swift be there? The game is in the Big Apple, and good things mostly happen to the Chiefs when Swift is in attendance.

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during the fourth quarter between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"While some might roll their eyes at the constant spotlight on Swift’s appearances, the numbers are undeniable. The Chiefs are 19-5 all-time (including regular-season and playoffs) with Swift in attendance. That record includes their Super Bowl LIX loss and also five rare defeats, most recently the Week 2 loss to the Eagles," said Logan Horito of Pro Football Network.

"Her presence brings not only energy to the team but also a massive ratings boost for the NFL. Television audiences spike whenever Swift is spotted in the stands, and with the Chiefs visiting one of the league’s largest markets in New York, the buzz surrounding her attendance is even greater."

