Thursday Injury Report: Important Offensive Cog Returns, Starting LB Upgraded
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The big news was wide receiver Xavier Worthy unexpectedly returning to limited action at Thursday’s Chiefs practice, but there were other developments, too.
Just three days before a Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan), starting linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee) improved to full practice.
So did starting right guard Trey Smith, who was limited on Wednesday with an illness and knee injury. The only Kansas City player who has missed practice both days this week is rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals, who figures to miss a second straight game with knee tendinitis.
Noman-Lott looks good for debut
Speaking of rookies, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott appears ready to make his NFL debut on Sunday against Philadelphia. The Chiefs’ second-round selection (63rd overall) was full participation for a second straight day, apparently feeling much better after an aggravating an ankle injury Aug. 15 at Seattle.
All other players the Chiefs listed on Thursday’s report were full participation.
The Eagles, meanwhile, were without tight end Dallas Goedert for a second straight day. The veteran starter, who led the team with seven receptions in the Week 1 win over the Cowboys, has a knee injury.
Toub, Chiefs preparing for newest Eagle on kickoff returns
Kansas City’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub noted that Eagles running back and return man Will Shipley (oblique) missed Wednesday’s practice and would prepare for newly acquired Tank Bigsby on kickoff returns, if Shipley can’t go. Shipley also missed Thursday’s practice in Philadelphia.
“We don't know about him,” Toub said Thursday, referring to Shipley. “He was injured late yesterday, so we're not sure he's going to play. They did get Tank, so he's a returner. So, we think we're going to get him back there and kick return.”
The Eagles did upgrade starting guard Landon Dickerson (back), who was limited on Wednesday, to full participation. Also, starting outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt (hip) was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.
Chiefs Kingdom information is free and available 24/7 with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us the injury that concerns you most this week by visiting our Facebook page (here).