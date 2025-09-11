Arrowhead Report

Thursday Injury Report: Important Offensive Cog Returns, Starting LB Upgraded

See which players for both teams missed practice on Thursday.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The big news was wide receiver Xavier Worthy unexpectedly returning to limited action at Thursday’s Chiefs practice, but there were other developments, too.

Just three days before a Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan), starting linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee) improved to full practice.

Trey Smith, Isiah Pachec
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates with guard Trey Smith (65) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

So did starting right guard Trey Smith, who was limited on Wednesday with an illness and knee injury. The only Kansas City player who has missed practice both days this week is rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals, who figures to miss a second straight game with knee tendinitis.

Noman-Lott looks good for debut

Speaking of rookies, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott appears ready to make his NFL debut on Sunday against Philadelphia. The Chiefs’ second-round selection (63rd overall) was full participation for a second straight day, apparently feeling much better after an aggravating an ankle injury Aug. 15 at Seattle.

All other players the Chiefs listed on Thursday’s report were full participation.

The Eagles, meanwhile, were without tight end Dallas Goedert for a second straight day. The veteran starter, who led the team with seven receptions in the Week 1 win over the Cowboys, has a knee injury.

Toub, Chiefs preparing for newest Eagle on kickoff returns

Kansas City’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub noted that Eagles running back and return man Will Shipley (oblique) missed Wednesday’s practice and would prepare for newly acquired Tank Bigsby on kickoff returns, if Shipley can’t go. Shipley also missed Thursday’s practice in Philadelphia.

Tank Bigsb
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) eludes Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) an d Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We don't know about him,” Toub said Thursday, referring to Shipley. “He was injured late yesterday, so we're not sure he's going to play. They did get Tank, so he's a returner. So, we think we're going to get him back there and kick return.”

The Eagles did upgrade starting guard Landon Dickerson (back), who was limited on Wednesday, to full participation. Also, starting outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt (hip) was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.

