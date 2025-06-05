Where Two Chiefs TEs Sit in All-Time Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs may have an aging tight end in Travis Kelce, but Kelce has continued to prove his worth for the franchise. He led the roster with the most receiving yards in 2024, even with it being his worst season statistically. Heading into what could be his final campaign in the NFL, Kelce should be celebrated.
The Chiefs have had various tight end position players stand out over the years, but none have been much better than Kelce. Well, there is one guy. NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez made a name and a career for himself donning a Chiefs uniform. So much so that the two have been viewed as some of the best tight ends of all time.
According to a recent ranking of the best tight ends of all time by CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo, Kelce and Gonzalez respectively rank within the Top 5.
Kelce enters his 13th season in the NFL with a career stat line of 1,004 receptions, 12,151 yards, and 77 touchdowns, and was named the third-best tight end of all time.
"Kelce has taken the baton from previous greats at his position and run with it. In addition to his postseason records, Kelce's seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving is also a first for the position," DeArdo wrote.
"There's no shame in being No. 3 on the list of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, though. And Kelce still has (at least) one more year to state his case as the greatest of all time."
While Kelce holds the most receiving yards in Chiefs history, Gonzalez ranks as the second-best tight end of all time, according to DeArdo. Gonzalez finished his career with a stat line of 1,325 receptions, 15,127 yards, and 111 touchdowns, making him one of the best of all time.
"From a stats standpoint, no tight end in NFL history is better than Gonzalez, the position's all-time career leader in catches (1,325) and receiving yards (15,127). The sure-handed Gonzalez's 14 Pro Bowl nods is also the most ever for the position," DeArdo wrote.
"While Gonzalez is the most productive tight end in history, his postseason career doesn't quite measure up to some of the other tight ends on this list. In seven career playoff games, Gonzalez caught 30 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns."
The two Chiefs tight ends will be remembered forever, as the rankings could go either way.
