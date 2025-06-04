Legendary TE Sounds Off on Chiefs' Travis Kelce Future
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been the talk of the offseason for Chiefs fans. Kelce is entering the final year of his contract with Kansas City, and regardless of 2024 being Kelce's worst season in statistical terms, the Chiefs' tight end is committed to giving his all to the franchise in what could be his final season.
If you were to ask quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's quarterback since the 2018 campaign, he would tell you that Kelce is showing no signs of slowing down. With reports stating that Kelce has lost a significant amount of weight since last season, the hope is that Kelce will return to the form he had a few seasons ago.
However, age is a real thing in the world of the National Football League. Kelce is approaching his age-35-36 season, and isn't getting any younger. While Kelce is looking to spit the bad taste from the Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles out of his mouth, Kelce's age must be an area of concern for this franchise.
If 2025 is indeed Kelce's last season, Chiefs Kingdom should fully expect him to leave everything he has left out on the field while helping his team chase their 10th consecutive AFC West division title. But what if this upcoming season isn't the end for the future Hall of Famer?
According to legendary tight end turned sportscaster Greg Olsen, who launched Tight End University alongside Kelce and George Kittle, Kelce is in a position to decide his destiny.
“He’s got the world at his fingertips,” Olsen said, joining USA Today Sports. "I think he’s one of the unique guys that’s gonna be able to control how he leaves the game and when. And that’s not the reality for most guys."
"He was highly productive last year. I think we’ve kind of gotten spoiled that we think every year he’s gonna have twelve-hundred yards and 10 touchdowns. And I don’t think people realize just how hard that is. I wouldn’t put a limit on anything he does.”
"Could he play for one more year and call it? Sure. Could he play for two or three more years? Sure. I don't know where he stands. I know he's obviously preparing and training hard. I wouldn't be surprised with any path that he takes, and he certainly has a lot of options."
