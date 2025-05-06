Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Meets With Raiders' Tom Brady
The offseason is a time for players in the National Football League to enjoy, as they recover their bodies from the grueling season just played. It is no different for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes' offseason has consisted of working out to get his body back in form, a mature haircut, and spending time with his family. He's even been able to work with his wide receivers a tad this offseason, trying to get things right before the entire roster meets during training camp later this summer.
Even the world's greatest athletes need time to celebrate and relax. For Mahomes and his wife Brittany, the couple are doing just that. Recently, the Mahomes' were in Miami to celebrate the F1 Miami Grand Prix, but beforehand, were seen partying at Carbone Beach.
The weekend was one for Chiefs fans to pay attention to, as a photo of Mahomes and former three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady was taken of them embracing. The photo broke the internet, as the two are wildly related to one another in the conversation of who is the greatest quarterback of all time.
The two quarterbacks have crossed paths several times in the past, but most of the time, it has been football-related. Whether that be as opponents in the Super Bowl or just seeing each other in interviews, the two have rarely been seen hanging out outside of the field.
Now with Brady retired, the Chiefs quarterback looks to continue to develop his name into the history books of the National Football League. Mahomes has revealed in the past that he used to pick the brain of Brady, asking about advice and tips on how he has been successful in big games.
"Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice, I'll take it in,” Mahomes said. “It's cool to see the guys you've watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”
The two have also been included in Bill Belichick's new book The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football.
"You know what? Brady and Patrick Mahomes are both really good. Controversial, I know," Belichick wrote.
